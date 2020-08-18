NTV Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,307 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,344 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.1% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $42.09. The company had a trading volume of 30,493,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,336,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $180.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

