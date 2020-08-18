NTV Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD traded up $7.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $288.24. 5,498,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,330,667. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.39 and a 200 day moving average of $233.17. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $289.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Depot from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.19.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

