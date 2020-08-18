NTV Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $778,338. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,988. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.52.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

