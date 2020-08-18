NTV Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.10.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,081. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.01 and a 200-day moving average of $140.19. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.