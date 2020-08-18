NTV Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Welltower by 21.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,860,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,191,000 after acquiring an additional 331,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,886,000 after buying an additional 68,771 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

NYSE:WELL traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,230. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

