NTV Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,386 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.9% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,451,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 1,957,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,453,000 after acquiring an additional 482,773 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.8% in the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 93,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 930,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.21. 9,023,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,340,111. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $208.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.