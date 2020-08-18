NTV Asset Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.37. 7,467,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,932,607. The stock has a market cap of $233.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.66, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.85. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.52.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.