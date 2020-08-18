NTV Asset Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Medtronic by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $538,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,683 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Medtronic by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,886 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Medtronic by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,856,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $528,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,576,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 560.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,557,000 after purchasing an additional 918,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.86. 3,689,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,159,878. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.63.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

