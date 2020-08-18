NTV Asset Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.35. 16,553,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,133,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

