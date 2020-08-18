NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,027 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $31,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.38.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BA traded down $6.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.01. 23,290,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,453,977. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -9.44 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

