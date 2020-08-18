NTV Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 30,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 128,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,482,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.80. 790,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,576. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.28. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.