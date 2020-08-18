NTV Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 500,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 44.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,266,000 after purchasing an additional 265,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 466.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 313,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $363,898,000 after purchasing an additional 257,894 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $11.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,516.24. 998,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,486. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,496.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1,378.60. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,587.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1,031.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.