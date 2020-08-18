NTV Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 26.9% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 13.2% during the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 79,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 162,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $788,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.90. 57,402,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,726,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $229.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.57. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

