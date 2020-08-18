NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 36.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,850,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $110.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,137. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

