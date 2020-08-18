NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 2,786 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.1% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,792,000 after buying an additional 1,669,793 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,953,000 after buying an additional 1,345,096 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,887,000 after buying an additional 2,046,164 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,110,000 after buying an additional 5,511,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after buying an additional 3,606,476 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. UBS Group cut their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

AT&T stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.85. 24,770,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,371,566. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $212.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.