NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.52.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,901,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,924. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.65 and a 200-day moving average of $196.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

