Nuance Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nuance Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 11.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $10.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,515.27. 55,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $1,023.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,587.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,490.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,378.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

