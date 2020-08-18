Numeraire (NMR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.98 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Numeraire has a market cap of $159.03 million and approximately $17.98 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 167.7% higher against the US dollar. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for $54.39 or 0.00442648 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00038996 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $694.42 or 0.05651886 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003853 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00048207 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00014531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire (NMR) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,979,485 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,924,067 tokens. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.