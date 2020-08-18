NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lowered by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,059,824 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,762 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of NVIDIA worth $402,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 848.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $493,106,000 after buying an additional 1,673,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $55,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 109.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $771,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6,663.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $297,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,587 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $385.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.27.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 263,430 shares of company stock worth $98,818,407 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $490.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,504,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,591,921. The company has a 50-day moving average of $414.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $284.47 billion, a PE ratio of 91.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.00 and a fifty-two week high of $499.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.