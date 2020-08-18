OAX Tops One Day Volume of $1.15 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One OAX token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a market capitalization of $13.45 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OAX has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OAX

OAX is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

