Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV Has $88,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 256.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $30.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $493.48. 15,445,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,591,922. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $159.00 and a 12-month high of $496.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $303.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,430 shares of company stock valued at $98,818,407 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.38.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

