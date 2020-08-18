Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Short Interest Update

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the January 31st total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Oil States International by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,148,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 413,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 59,193 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 125.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 268,407 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 233,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 29,929 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. G.Research lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Gabelli lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oil States International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

NYSE OIS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.05. 20,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,223. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

