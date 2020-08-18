Opacity Market Capitalization Hits $1.16 Million (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. Opacity has a market cap of $1.16 million and $13,309.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Opacity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Opacity alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00138684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.53 or 0.01827575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00192648 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00135932 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity launched on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,321,495 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.