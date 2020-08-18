Open Platform Market Capitalization Achieves $1.45 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Open Platform token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $11,247.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Open Platform

Open Platform’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

