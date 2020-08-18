Orbitcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $39.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $563,961.12 and $39.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00049007 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.52 or 0.00782802 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.10 or 0.01524650 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,212.80 or 1.01140242 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00011101 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00142727 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006789 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00064892 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

