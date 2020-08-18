Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Stake Cut by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,901 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.13% of Pan American Silver worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 51.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.50 to $44.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.47.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.91. 2,699,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 219.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. Research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

