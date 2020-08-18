ParkinGo Market Cap Tops $1.19 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for $0.0589 or 0.00000488 BTC on popular exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $201.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00049007 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12,212.80 or 1.01140242 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002316 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000599 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00167841 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004675 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

