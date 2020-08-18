Patron (PAT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $11,899.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Patron has a market cap of $525,267.59 and approximately $11,899.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Patron has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Patron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, IDAX, HitBTC and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Patron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00137732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.51 or 0.01817259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00192546 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00135607 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Patron

Patron’s launch date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,950,594 tokens. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, YoBit, IDAX, LATOKEN, CoinBene and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.