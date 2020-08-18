Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.39 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) will post sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Paypal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.37 billion and the highest is $5.42 billion. Paypal posted sales of $4.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Paypal will report full year sales of $21.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.24 billion to $21.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $25.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.36 billion to $26.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paypal.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

PYPL stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.88. 274,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,010,666. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.42 and its 200-day moving average is $139.43. The company has a market cap of $224.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.99, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Paypal has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $204.23.

In other Paypal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at $17,409,120.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,011,854.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,203 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after buying an additional 5,009,600 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 1.7% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,220,000 after acquiring an additional 288,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,592,000 after acquiring an additional 180,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,473,983,000 after buying an additional 1,099,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 154.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after buying an additional 8,872,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

