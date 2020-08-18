PayPie (PPP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 97.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, PayPie has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PayPie token can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). PayPie has a total market cap of $987,181.05 and $2.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00137941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.92 or 0.01823773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00192603 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000910 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00135672 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000161 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PayPie’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

