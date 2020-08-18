Pendal Group Ltd Buys 2,010,596 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 93,821.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,012,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010,596 shares during the quarter. Icon accounts for 4.6% of Pendal Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Icon were worth $339,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Icon by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Icon by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Icon by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 44,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Icon by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 260,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icon in the second quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICLR traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,173. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.86. Icon Plc has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $199.83.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $620.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.31 million. Icon had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICLR shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BofA Securities downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.45.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

