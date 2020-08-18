Pendal Group Ltd Buys 400,718 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 927,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,718 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $23,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 7,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4,345.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 62,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 60,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

WFC traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.04. The company had a trading volume of 29,475,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,874,875. The stock has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.