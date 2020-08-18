Pendal Group Ltd Buys 4,840 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $20,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $727,614,000 after buying an additional 766,111 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in JD.Com by 50.3% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JD.Com by 38.9% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in JD.Com by 2,895.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 665,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,958,000 after purchasing an additional 643,413 shares during the period. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JD.Com during the first quarter worth about $32,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Shares of JD.Com stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.32. The company had a trading volume of 23,155,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,702,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $102.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.09. JD.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $71.40.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. JD.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of JD.Com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised their price target on shares of JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. JD.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.48.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.