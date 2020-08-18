Pendal Group Ltd Buys 58,199 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 30.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,199 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.42. 9,824,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,287,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $207.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.60. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.