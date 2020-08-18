Pendal Group Ltd Buys 746,161 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 23,884.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 749,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 746,161 shares during the period. Sempra Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Pendal Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.26% of Sempra Energy worth $87,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 25,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael N. Mears bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $263,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.06.

Sempra Energy stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.36. The stock had a trading volume of 888,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,786. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

