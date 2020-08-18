Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,735,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 277,293 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up 1.2% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.34% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $85,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,595 shares of company stock valued at $575,222 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,430. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average of $51.35.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.77.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

