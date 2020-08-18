Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 786,060 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.47% of Tractor Supply worth $71,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.44.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.02. 888,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,370. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.57. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

