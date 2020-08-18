Pendal Group Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,053.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,651 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.3% of Pendal Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $97,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 233.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA traded down $3.05 on Tuesday, hitting $490.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,521,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,591,921. The firm has a market cap of $284.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.50, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $159.00 and a 1 year high of $499.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $414.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,430 shares of company stock worth $98,818,407 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $362.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.27.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

