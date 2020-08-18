Pendal Group Ltd Grows Stock Position in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) by 18,065.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,816,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,806,571 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in XP were worth $76,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in XP by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,687,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,583,000 after buying an additional 3,774,925 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in XP during the 1st quarter valued at $38,220,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in XP by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,690,000 after buying an additional 1,003,249 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in XP by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,955,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,887,000 after buying an additional 791,092 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in XP by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,112,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,337,000 after buying an additional 776,562 shares during the period.

Get XP alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on XP. Zacks Investment Research lowered XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup began coverage on XP in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered XP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

Shares of XP stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.57. 641,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,981. XP Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $52.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XP Inc. (NYSE:XP).

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.