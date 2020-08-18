Pendal Group Ltd Has $10.87 Million Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1,814.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194,939 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.18% of Robert Half International worth $10,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 32.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at $1,797,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 14.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 122,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 99,331.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 31,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 31,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

In other news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. TheStreet upgraded Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Shares of RHI stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $56.83. 1,248,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,958. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $63.84.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.