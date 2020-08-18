Pendal Group Ltd Has $24.31 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $24,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,492,540,000 after buying an additional 3,571,383 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $240,367,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 39.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,322,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,476,000 after buying an additional 1,215,616 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $94,133,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 47.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,106,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,847,000 after acquiring an additional 678,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.68.

Shares of ADI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.88. 5,701,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.37. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $959,533.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,769 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.