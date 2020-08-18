Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 38,069 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 316,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,069 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 90,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $768,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 30,949.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 83,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 83,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:INDA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,335,095 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.23. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

