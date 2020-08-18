Pendal Group Ltd Sells 108,253 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 108,253 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Compass Point upped their price target on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.24.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock worth $310,267,693. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $331.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,020,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,234. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $309.37 and its 200 day moving average is $291.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.