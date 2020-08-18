Pendal Group Ltd Trims Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,343,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070,251 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.55% of Liberty Global worth $71,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of LBTYK traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.96. 4,526,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,477. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Liberty Global PLC has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $27.67.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

