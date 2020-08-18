Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.34. The stock had a trading volume of 573,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,219,516. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

