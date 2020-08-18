Phillips Financial Management LLC Buys 390 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 199,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,143,000. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,580. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.38.

