Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 370,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,348,000 after purchasing an additional 50,528 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 24,758 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

BLV stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,586. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.40. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.70 and a fifty-two week high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

