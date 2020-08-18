Phillips Financial Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,901 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF accounts for 1.6% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 1.13% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $9,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,814,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,504 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 54.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,113,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,340,000 after buying an additional 1,452,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,674,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,176,000 after buying an additional 214,616 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,752,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,166,000 after buying an additional 405,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,513,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after buying an additional 50,008 shares in the last quarter.

INTF traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.05. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,652. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.