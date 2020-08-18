Phillips Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Phillips Financial Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.82. 90,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,249. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.20. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

