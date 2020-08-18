Pinkcoin (PINK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $384.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $861,670.84 and approximately $384.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.36 or 0.00782232 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00012302 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00062821 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004986 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000914 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 445,607,166 coins and its circulating supply is 420,346,730 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.